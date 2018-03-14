Songstress Busisiwe (Cici) Twala took to the dock at the Midrand Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon to give testimony in the assault trial against her ex-boyfriend and record label boss‚ Arthur Mafokate.

Mafokate has been charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ to which he pleaded not guilty.

During her testimony on the first day of the trial‚ Twala struggled to fight her emotions as she gave the court her version of events.

The court heard how Twala allegedly went to Mafokate's house on June 1 last year to break-up with him.

"I was basically ending my relationship with him and I was picking up my belongings. The commotion started because I wanted to end the relationship and he didn't want me to call an Uber‚" she said.

Twala claims that as she was packing her belongings‚ Mafokate asked to discuss their relationship and took her phone away as she was about to request the cab. She then alleges he got into his car with her phone.