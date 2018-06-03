News

Cici demands R3.7m from king of kwaito

By Aubrey Mothombeni - 03 June 2018 - 09:35
Cici says she has been humiliated, insulted and degraded by her disfigurement. / Mdu Ndzingi
Kwaito king Arthur Mafokate has been slapped with a combined R3.7-million lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend and singer Cici.

The singer, real name Busisiwe Thwala, filed an application at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg on Wednesday, claiming an amount of R2.5-million in damages for injuries she sustained following an incident during which Mafokate allegedly dragged her with his car.

