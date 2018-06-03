Cici demands R3.7m from king of kwaito

Kwaito king Arthur Mafokate has been slapped with a combined R3.7-million lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend and singer Cici.

The singer, real name Busisiwe Thwala, filed an application at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg on Wednesday, claiming an amount of R2.5-million in damages for injuries she sustained following an incident during which Mafokate allegedly dragged her with his car.

