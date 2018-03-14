Mandla N scores multimillion-rand corporate contract

TV producer and Lockdown creator Mandla Ngcongwane has landed a multimillion-rand gig from packaging company Nampak to do work for its Bevcan subsidiary.

This after the company cut ties with 999 Music boss Arthur Mafokate who has been running the company's Can Do campaign for the past four years.

Ngcongwane, popularly known as Mandla N, confirmed that his company Black Brain Pictures was doing work for Nampak.

"Yes, my company has done some work for Nampak and so far we have only done the adverts," he said.

"With regards to events, as far as I know Arthur Mafokate was still doing that."

The relationship between the company and Mafokate appears to have ended bitterly as the multinational intends taking legal action against him for allegedly failing to hand back some of its branding equipment.

Bevcan executive manager Erik Smuts said it was company policy not to comment on its commercial relationships with suppliers or customers.