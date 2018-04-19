Arthur case on hold after complaint

The prosecutor in the assault case against kwaito star Arthur Mafokate has asked to be removed from the case.

This was after the complainant in the matter, Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Thwala, had complained about Mashudu Mutshaeni's competence.

Addressing the magistrate in court, Mutshaeni said he was informed by his seniors last week that Thwala had laid a complainant against him.

He said as such he would not be able to continue with the matter as he feels compromised and that the relationship between himself and Thwala was not good.

National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwana said the complaint against Mutshaeni was laid at the Randburg Magistrate's Court last week.