The prosecutor is targeting me - Cici
Award-winning R&B singer Cici has accused Midrand Magistrate's Court prosecutor Mashudu Motshaene of attempting to remove her medical records from her docket.
Cici, real name Busisiwe Thwala, opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against her then boyfriend Arthur Mafokate.
The case is now before the courts.
Cici also accused Motshaene of cross-examining her as if she was the accused. The songbird also said she felt victimised and was not well represented.
The singer, who rose to fame with her hit song Runaway, made the accusation in a letter she sent to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), asking them to remove Motshaene from the case.
NPA South Gauteng spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that Cici had registered a formal complaint against Motshaene and said they are investigating.
"We can confirm that we received the complaint in writing with certain allegations made against the prosecutor.
"That matter is still under investigation to determine if the complainant's grievance is justified. The contents of her complaint cannot be shared with the media at this stage," said Mjonondwane.
A court official, who saw the letter written by Cici's attorney William Sekgatja, said Cici stated that before they commenced with the trial, Motshaene informed her that he was going to remove a J88 medical from the docket as it was not needed for the purpose of the trial.
He said he found this to be strange as the medical records formed a major part of the evidence.
The official said Cici also stated that before the commencement of the trial the prosecutor was more informed of the facts of the case which Mafokate opened against her.
"She said during the trial the prosecutor attacked her while examining her and made her look like she was the accused.
"She said during the trial he was cross-examining her instead of examining her and asking clarity-seeking questions," said the court official.
She also said Motshaene seemed "clueless and unprepared".
"She said the prosecutor failed to consult adequately with her prior to the commencement of the trial," said the official.
The official said Cici implored the NPA to expunge Motshaene and replace him with another prosecutor.
"She said justice does not only have to be done but seen to be done and in the current circumstance, she submits that with the present prosecutor she cannot be ensured that she will be protected by the state as the victim in this matter," said the official.
Sekgatja would not comment on the contents of the letter.
"Unfortunately I cannot comment at this stage as the matter is the subject of an investigation," he said.