The prosecutor is targeting me - Cici

Award-winning R&B singer Cici has accused Midrand Magistrate's Court prosecutor Mashudu Motshaene of attempting to remove her medical records from her docket.

Cici, real name Busisiwe Thwala, opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against her then boyfriend Arthur Mafokate.

The case is now before the courts.

Cici also accused Motshaene of cross-examining her as if she was the accused. The songbird also said she felt victimised and was not well represented.

The singer, who rose to fame with her hit song Runaway, made the accusation in a letter she sent to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), asking them to remove Motshaene from the case.

NPA South Gauteng spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that Cici had registered a formal complaint against Motshaene and said they are investigating.

"We can confirm that we received the complaint in writing with certain allegations made against the prosecutor.

"That matter is still under investigation to determine if the complainant's grievance is justified. The contents of her complaint cannot be shared with the media at this stage," said Mjonondwane.

A court official, who saw the letter written by Cici's attorney William Sekgatja, said Cici stated that before they commenced with the trial, Motshaene informed her that he was going to remove a J88 medical from the docket as it was not needed for the purpose of the trial.