IAAF tarnishes reputation targeting 'golden girl'

The ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in support of measures introduced by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels, has evidently sent shock waves around the globe.

Caster Semenya and Athletics South Africa (ASA) were fighting measures by the IAAF, which compel athletes with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

According to media reports, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand challenged the IAAF and won, prompting the world governing body to change its rules to target only middle-distance events, arguing these were most affected by elevated testosterone.

During his playing days, former soccer player Mark Fish was reported to have uniquely high capacity lungs. I wonder how the IAAF would have dealt with this one if it was in its ambit.

My point of departure will therefore be around reports that the IAAF has previously said "it is confident of the legal, scientific and ethical basis for the regulations".

The CAS three-judge panel ruled 2 against 1 that even though the rules are "discriminatory, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF's aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the restricted events".

While I might not be empowered to argue on the legal and scientific basis, my take is that the IAAF's measure violates Semenya's human rights and are ethically wrong.

From a brand and reputation perspective, I am not sure if the IAAF is prepared and has considered how it will deal with the potential crisis from the implementation of the regulations.

The atmosphere of disappointment in Semenya's home in Moletjie, Limpopo, and SA could be summed up in her reaction, "I know that the IAAF's regulations have always targeted me specifically. For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger".