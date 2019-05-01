Sport

CAS dismisses Caster Semenya appeal over IAAF testosterone regulations

By Reuters - 01 May 2019 - 12:15
In this file photo taken on February 18, 2019 South African 800 meters Olympic champion Caster Semenya arrives for a landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.
Image: Harold CUNNINGHAM / AFP

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed an appeal by Olympic 800-metres champion Caster Semenya to halt the introduction of regulations to limit testosterone in female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs).

CAS ruled on Wednesday that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations are needed to ensure fair competition between athletes who compete in events ranging from 400-metres to a mile, previously calling the hearing one of the most important ever to appear before the court.

More to follow....

