SA stars of the track and pool shine on the world stage

The effect South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994 had on athletics was akin to releasing a caged eagle into the sky.

SA had made a timid comeback to international competition at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, but the 1996 Games in the United States was where the return was made official.

Those memorable games gave us the household names of Josia Thugwane, Penny Heyns and Hezekiel Sepeng.

Little-known (at the time) Thugwane shocked the world by winning the gold medal in the men's marathon.

The image of the petit Bethal-born, Mpumalanga, runner making his way in the final stretch of the race will forever be etched in the memory of the nation.

Wearing a pair of dark sunglasses, Thugwane cruised to the finish line cocksure of victory and started celebrating long before he hit the tape, pointing at the skies with the seven-up, soaking in the moment.

"During that moment I just thought of my country and felt like I was on top of the world," the now 48-year-old Thugwane said.

"People still ask me about that race. I understand that it was not about me, it was about the country."

Today, the one-time national hero lives a secluded life back home where he mentors young runners.

Heyns, on the other hand, made a big splash in the pools by becoming the first South African to win gold (100m and 200m breaststroke) since re-admission. Heyns, at the time, was likened to an athlete who had legendary status in the townships back in the 1980s - Zola Budd.

In the subsequent years, swimming began to upstage track and field in popularity. The dawn of the 21st century gave us aquatics stars including Terence Parkin, Ryk Neethling and Roland Schoeman.

Sporadically, though, track stars would pop-up out of nowhere such as Mbulaeni Mulaudzi did at the 2004 Olympics when he won silver in the 800m and took the baton from Sepeng.