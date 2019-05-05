I've sympathy for Caster, says head of Olympic committee

Olympic chief Thomas Bach said yesterday he had sympathy for Caster Semenya but respected the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision that means she will have to reduce her testosterone levels to compete.

Semenya won gold in the 800m metres at the last two Olympics but Wednesday's CAS ruling means she will have to artificially reduce her levels of the hormone to defend her titles in Tokyo next year.

"First of all I must say I have a lot of sympathy for Caster Semenya over this decision," the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president said. "Having said this, the issue as such is extremely complex. It has scientific impact, it has ethical impact, it impacts on 'fair play' in competition so it's extremely delicate and it's extremely difficult to do justice to all these [elements].

"The IOC respects CAS decisions , as we always do ... but from a human point of view, yes, I have sympathy for her."

The governing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), who control the rules of competition in track and field at the Olympics, have imposed the conditions on female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs).

They cover track events ranging from 400 metres to a mile and Semenya has already indicated that she will not take medication to reduce her levels of testosterone, which increases muscle mass, strength and haemoglobin.