IAAF regulations have always targeted me - Caster

Caster Semenya is not giving up the fight and has accused the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) of targeting her for a decade.

Semenya is set to approach the Swiss Federal Tribune (SFT) in an attempt to overturn yesterday's decision that will allow the introduction of new regulations requiring female athletes with high testosterone levels to reduce them.

"I know that the IAAF's regulations have always targeted me specifically. For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger," Semenya said.

"The decision of the CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport] will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world."

CAS ruled in favour of the IAAF and gave it the green light to proceed with the introduction of the new regulations.

Advocate Norman Arendse SC believes Semenya stands a good chance of successfully overturning the ruling at the SFT.