Idols twins spark rule revamp

The unbreakable bond between the Idols SA Season 15 twin sisters changed the rules of the show as they announced a top 17 for the first time in the shows's history last week.

And unlike in previous years, there are only six males in the competition.

The competitive Qwabe twins, 21, from King Shaka's hometown of KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal, auditioned together for their golden tickets and made it clear that they were not rivals.

Their solo performances magnified their different energies and music sounds.

Virginia performed a heartfelt version of Zahara's Lengoma. But her sister Viggy was a powerhouse when she performed and nailed Noma Ngumama by Nathi.

Should she maintain this energy and intensity she could easily win the title.

The twins will be performing for the "Trending Theme" this week.

Viggy will be live on stage, adding her own taste and sound to Zahara's Mgodi, while Virginia performs Themba by Kelly Khumalo.