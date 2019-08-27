Stranger attacks woman for using English

A Gauteng woman and her young daughter were left traumatised after she was assaulted for speaking to her child in English.

Patricia Ngobeni from Boksburg in Ekurhuleni sustained an injury to her hand after an unknown man attacked her while she and her six-year-old were buying pies at a local shop on Saturday last week.

Ngobeni, 29, told Sunday World that it was a Saturday afternoon when she decided to go for a walk in town and bond with her daughter.

She said they decided to go get some pies during their walk and little did they know that an attack was awaiting at a local pie shop that they have frequented before.

"When we arrived at the store, there was a Zulu-speaking man, who could be in his 50s, who was also there to buy a pie. After I picked a pie that I wanted, my daughter, speaking in English, picked hers. That's when hell broke loose.

"The man attacked me by first poking his wallet into my eye and I retaliated by kicking him. He told me that he would kick me in the face. He then pushed me against the pie warmer and I fell on the floor and he continued to kick me.

"He told me I was stupid for speaking to my daughter in English yet white people don't speak our languages."

Ngobeni later opened a case with the local police.

Police spokesperson Justice Ramaube confirmed that a case was opened but no one has been arrested yet.