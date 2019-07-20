Entertainment

WATCH | DJ Zinhle & Rethabile Khumalo are cooking up fire in studio

By Karishma Thakurdin - 20 July 2019 - 16:08
DJ Zinhle promises it will be flames.
Image: DJ Zinhle/Instagram

DJ Zinhle and newcomer Rethabile Khumalo gave fans a glimpse of what to expect when they drop their collabo 'soon'. 

Rethabile who signed to DJ Tira's label Afrotainment in September last year is also Winnie Khumalo's daughter, who has worked tirelessly to get a foot in the door.

During a previous interview with SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE, Winnie said she's so proud of her daughter.  

"She has worked very hard from Idols till now and it is starting to pay off. She is talented and Tira has seen that. He has one of the best eyes for talent in South Africa and the things he has accomplished with his artists are incredible. I am so proud of her," Winnie said.

Here's a peek of what to expect from DJ Zinhle and Rethabile's collab. 

