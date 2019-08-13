Twins are each other's idols

"We have wanted to enter for the longest time but had a fear that people would not vote for us because we look alike. But this year, we decided to just go for it. Yesterday [Sunday] was my favourite so far, my sister killed it and I was in tears," said Virginia.

The 21-year-olds are aiming high for the competition and they will not rest until they make the top two.

On Sunday night, Virginia performed a stripped-down version of Zahara's Lengoma.

"We love the same kind of music, but Virginia likes to add some extra spice. If she's singing a Nigerian song for example she always has an ability to highlight it," Viggy said.

Virginia added: "We are always together and choose clothes together. This Idols journey is going to be tough, but if my sister went further than me I'll have to get over it and be happy for her."