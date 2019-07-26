7 things you didn’t know about: Burna Boy

1. His first album sold over 50 000 copies in a day:

Burna’s debut, Leaving an Impact for Eternity lived up to its title by selling like hot cakes on its first day of release.

2. His grandfather worked closely with one of Africa’s biggest musicians Fela Kuti:

Show business isn’t a new phenomenon in the star’s family; his maternal grandfather managed one of his music idols Fela Kuti back in the day. Burna’s love for Fela runs so deep that he even got a tattoo of the late afrobeats legend on his arm.

3. He started making music at the age of 10

When it comes to making music, Burna is the early bird that caught the worm by honing his skill at the ripe ol’ age of 10. The 28 year old now boasts close on two decade in the music industry.

4. He is a man with tight security around him

Whenever he returns to Nigeria, Burna is frequently mobbed by fans so it only makes sense that two armed soldiers follow the superstar around.

5. He got the name Burna Boy from a comic

The name Burna Boy came from the star’s superhero aspirations. The comic lover used to draw his own comics and fancied himself a superhero with his own superhero name, so he settled on Burna.

6. He has two younger sisters and one of them is an aspiring musician

Burna is Bose and Samuel Ogulu’s first born and only son. He has two sisters, Ruonami and Nissi who is based in London and is an upcoming singer. Nissi’s 2016 debut, Pay attention has almost 10 000 views on YouTube.

7. He received a plaque from the UK’s Academy Music Group

Last year, Burna was awarded a plaque from the United Kingdom’s leading owner-operator of music venues for not only giving a stellar performance at his sold-out show but doing it in a safe way too!