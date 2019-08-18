Sponsors spooked by PSL blackout

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) faces possible collapse as some of its major sponsors are reconsidering their backing of the league worth hundreds of millions of rands.

This shocking development came after the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) failed to secure rights to broadcast local professional soccer matches, both on TV and radio, significantly robbing the brands of an opportunity to reach all South Africans.

Pay TV channel SuperSport currently owns exclusive TV rights to the PSL matches after paying more than R2bn for a five-year deal that started this month.

As the holder of the rights, SuperSport has asked the cash-strapped SABC to fork out R280m per season to access the 144 matches.

It was estimated that during that period the SABC would earn R9.8m as revenue per year, which it says will be a significant drop compared to previous years and, therefore, would not make commercial sense.

With a soccer-mad population of 58million people, many South Africans rely solely on the public broadcaster for live matches, news and updates.

There are an estimated

seven million DStv subscribers in the country, half of whom are believed not to be interested in watching the local games.

As a result of these dynamics, sponsors would not be able to derive maximum return on investment as they would not be able to sell their products to all sections of the population.

Sunday World has learned that some of the backers have raised their concerns with the PSL and were putting pressure on the league to ensure a speedy solution to the impasse that has seen a blackout of soccer on SABC platforms since the new soccer season started.

Mato Madlala, who has been acting chief executive of the PSL for the past four years, denied that there were jitters within the sponsorship community and that they were approached about the concerns.