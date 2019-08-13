Idols SA rejects have Mzansi in stitches
Idols SA continued to be a bag of laughs as contenders competed for the wooden mic accolade during auditions.
Season 15 of the popular singing talent show brought with it a whole lot of LOL moments for meme material.
Fame seeker Ntando Mbatha from Durban told the judges he would do anything to be famous. They entertained him by making him wear a hilarious mankini and handle a terrifying snake as he tried belting out Alicia Keys's Fallin'.
Beatrice Ralefatane from Cape Town thought she would capture the nation's attention with Shakira's 2010 Soccer World Cup track, Waka Waka.
Bringing in her own vuvuzelas for the judges, they blew the shower singer right out of the room.
Esethu Mnyaka's whole world came crashing down after she attempted Adele's Someone Like You. The Capetonian was so distraught, she lost her way and walked straight into a lighting rig and fell. Her moment of weakness became material for many self-made videos mimicking the fall.
Judge Randall Abrahams told Durban's Linda Sosibo he was tired of hearing the same songs every year and wanted to hear something different.
With a straight face, Sosibo, sang Happy Birthday followed by the verses How old are you now; I'm 20-years-old; and May we eat the cake now?
That was an own goal for Randall, but unfortunately no golden ticket for Sosibo.
Onesimo Hlongwa from Durban was a typical example of "I sing what I hear". She crucified the lyrics of Destiny's Child's Stand Up For Love with a screech not for the faint-hearted. Durban-born La-Africa Ningiza proudly strutted her Zulu attire, but her song about her man beating her left much to be desired.
Judge Somizi Mhlongo looked like a depressed Mufasa mane, as Ningiza carried on.
On Sunday the 32 who made it through Theatre Week competed for a spot in the top 16.
