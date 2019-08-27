Finding the wild refuge among Jozi city lights

Former Miss SA Amy Kleinhans-Curd has made camping in the West Rand glamorous.

As the owner of Sibani Lodge, Mt Savannah Game Reserve, situated in the Cradle of Humankind, she offers a luxurious camping experience that has become the lodge's best seller in the last year.

The 2000-hectre plot invites explorers - couples and families - to a quick weekend getaway.

Guests have the option of waking up in a fancy tent or in a cottage on the koppie. I chose to spend two nights out in this wilderness with wildebeest, ostrich, springbok and a giraffe catching a glimpse of the perfect Krugersdorp sunset.

It proved to be an authentic glamping journey, invoking a spirit of adventure with class.

I was privy to a personal butler service, breakfast, lunch, dinner and a game drive accompanied by a glass of wine. But I had the biggest reality check when I was reminded to charge all the electronics before the lights went out for the night.