Finding the wild refuge among Jozi city lights
Former Miss SA Amy Kleinhans-Curd has made camping in the West Rand glamorous.
As the owner of Sibani Lodge, Mt Savannah Game Reserve, situated in the Cradle of Humankind, she offers a luxurious camping experience that has become the lodge's best seller in the last year.
The 2000-hectre plot invites explorers - couples and families - to a quick weekend getaway.
Guests have the option of waking up in a fancy tent or in a cottage on the koppie. I chose to spend two nights out in this wilderness with wildebeest, ostrich, springbok and a giraffe catching a glimpse of the perfect Krugersdorp sunset.
It proved to be an authentic glamping journey, invoking a spirit of adventure with class.
I was privy to a personal butler service, breakfast, lunch, dinner and a game drive accompanied by a glass of wine. But I had the biggest reality check when I was reminded to charge all the electronics before the lights went out for the night.
The bitter cold nights were made bearable by a gas heater and warm water bottles tucked away under the sheets of their luxurious bedding.
Saving your coins, in order to hop onto the various activities such as quad bikes, archery, a walk through the Cradle of Humankind Maropeng museum and the Sterkfontein caves, makes the glamping experience worth every cent.
A trip towards the koppie in the early morning is the best escape, especially to catch the sunrise.
For a weekend, R4,000-R5,000 is a perfect budget during off-peak time. During peak periods, R1,000 more will go an extra mile.
The lodge also has an entertainment area, separate from the main lodge accommodation and two cottages on the property.