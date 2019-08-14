Love-struck Berita sings her heart out on new album

Afrosoul singer Berita has revealed that new-found love inspired her new single Yours.

Berita, 28, was looking all bright and full of smiles at the launch of her latest work and the music video in Sandton this week.

The lyrics: "Make me the empress of your palace; I'm enchanted by your voodoo; show me the entrance of your castle; all I want is you," emphasised the singer's state of mind.

According to a source close to the Zimbabwean-born singer, Berita had been beaming with excitement since the start of the year.

"She is with someone who she loves, and who understands where she currently is in her life," said the source.

"He is not someone who is extensively in the music industry, but has her back throughout her journey."

Her debut single Ndicel'ikiss, on her album, also titled Yours, alluded the type of relationship she was looking for, said the source.

Ndicel'ikiss peaked at number 21 on the radio monitor RAMS charts, under her new independent label Assali Music.

The singer, real name Gugulethu Khumalo, confirmed that she had been in a new relationship for the past six months or so, but declined to reveal the mystery man.