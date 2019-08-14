DeeKay represents in women's month

Mzansi's fastest-growing music genre, amapiano, has been dominated by males, but this women's month, DeeKay is happy to invade that space and represent imbokodo.

DeeKay - real name Dikeledi Letebele - from Bloemfontein in the Free State, initially aspired to be an afrosoul artist. She was inspired by Thembi Seete and Vusi Nova. Now, however, she stands proud as an amapiano female artist.

The 28-year-old songstress said she fell in love with the dance genre when she realised it kept masses on the dance floor for longer and was inspired to keep playing.

After the debut of her afrosoul single Ngithanda Wena earlier this year, she was invited to work on Imnandi, featuring Pex Africah and Shavool. The single, released last month, is expected to be this year's summer anthem.

The song has been gaining traction on Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene and Lesedi FM. It was also performed live on Morning Live.

DeeKay started her music career when she auditioned for the ANC choir to sing at the ANC centenary celebration in her hometown in 2012.