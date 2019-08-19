Zolani switches mic off with Freshlyground

Afro-fusion singer Zolani Mahola is hanging up her doo-be-doo notes to focus on public speaking and her solo career.

After a 17-year "marriage" with the multiracial and internationally-acclaimed band Freshlyground, the lead singer said that she had reached a point of letting go of her musical home in order to spread her wings.

"My primary way of communicating is by using my voice and I just realised the power of a story," she said.

Using music and storytelling, the 38-year-old artist said she was finally ready to express deep personal themes of identity and belonging in her work.

"While we are all connected and have so much in common, our experiences of the world are all unique and our individual stories must be acknowledged.

"The focus of my work will be to encourage others to investigate their own histories and present in the face of the collective story - my story . our story."

Mahola, who joined Freshlyground in 2002, was the remaining female singer and said she was now going to show her fans her other talents.