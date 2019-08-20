Gigi adds Mzansi flavour to Amsterdam event

Mzansi's female rapper Gigi Lamayne will add a feather to her cap and fly the South African flag high when she performs in the Netherlands in October.

Gigi will be Mzansi's first female rapper to showcase her talents as an honorary guest and performer when the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) Beats music conference celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The 24-year-old Fufa hitmaker is excited about the achievement.

"I was at a music video shoot when I found out and I just couldn't believe that out of so many talented people, it was me. I'm excited but the greatest gift for most is carrying out something patriotic. I know my country will be proud.

"I am very excited but also truly honoured and humbled to be representing South Africa on a global scale.

I believe this trip will help inspire me and contribute to the completion of my album, due for release in 2020. I am ready to take Gigi to the world and hope they are ready for me," she said.