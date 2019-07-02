Jean-Marc Johannes: Flying skater thrills

South Africa's skateboarding champ Jean-Marc Johannes continues to break world records.

Next year he hopes to take his crazy perfect skills to the Olympics in Tokyo - where skateboarding will be represented for the first time ever.

Johannes, considered one of the top 100 athletes globally, says it will be a dream come true to represent his country on an international stage.

Last week the street skater achieved what he once thought was impossible. He broke the Guinness World Record for the most fakie flips in one minute. This was set by USA skateboarder and MTV host of Ridiculousness, Rob Dyrdek, in 2006.

Johannes successfully completed 12 fakie heelflips in 51 seconds at the Skateboarding for Hope event at the Kimberley Skate Park last weekend. This is his first of many things, including being the first skateboarder to be recognised by the Cape Town Sports Council.

His first attempt at a world record was in 2017, for the most nollie flips in one minute, 14 to be exact.

He explains a nollie flip is like trying to do things with your left hand when you are in fact right-handed. The rider performs the kickflip off the nose of the skateboard, popping the board with the less dominant foot while a Fakie flip is basically riding backwards in your normal stance and flipping the board a complete 360 degrees.

"I took it upon myself to challenge these records because no other South African was doing it. I applied and the following year I again broke my own record with 18 in 50 seconds. Last year I also received the world record for SA's first international skateboarding gold, silver and bronze medalist ever - as my third world record," says the proud gentleman.