UthandoNoxolo viewers were left teary after two friends reflected on what tore them apart

This week's episode of Uthando Noxolo was jam-packed with emotions as viewers watched two former best friends try to find their way back into each other's lives after a girl caused them to "break up" after a nasty fight.

Atlehang damaged his best friend’s eye while fighting over a girl. Finally unable to live with the guilt for his actions and the absence of his best friend, he decided to ask the show to help him apologise. This after 11 years of them not talking to each other.

Tweeps were heartbroken as they met Lebogang, who cried as he expressed the betrayal he felt when his friend just fought him and didn't even give him a chance to explain himself more than a decade ago.

Lebogang's family was also visibly upset by what happened to their son.

When viewers watched Lebogang explain that he had tried to apologise to Atlehang, even when he wasn't the one in the wrong, they couldn't help but feel sad.