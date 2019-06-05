DJ Fresh causes a stink on air
DJ Fresh has been hauled to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA for his
alleged foul mouth.
The charismatic Metro FM breakfast host and club DJ legend landed in hot water for using strong language after he used the word "msunery" taken from the Zulu word m***u meaning a***h**e.
He also upset a listener during his show when he said that another listener should "stop tweeting from his a**e". The incident occurred on Metro FM on May 20.
Daniel Mokwa, the listener who lodged the complaint, said the language used by the presenter was too strong.
Sowetan has seen a response letter from SABC to BCCSA, dated May 29, in which they admit guilt and apologise to the listener.
"With regards to using the phrase 'tweeting from your a***s', it is unfortunate that it was used by the presenter during that time in the heat of the moment," it read in part.
"We sheepishly accept that the presenter was overtaken by emotions to rationally respond to the comment made by the listener against him.
"As an experienced presenter, we anticipate that the incident could have been avoided and for that we sincerely apologise to the complainant."
They also pointed out that they had engaged with the presenter who has committed to using clean language on air.
The public broadcaster further said that the language used by Fresh was not the direct words which the complainant mentioned in their complaint.
"In case of the term "msunery", while not an appropriate word to use on air - the word m***u, as stated by the complainant was not used by the presenter."
Mokwa further complained that Fresh was one of the "untouchables" at the SABC who are never disciplined, to which SABC replied: "The SABC would like to distance itself from insinuations. The SABC has for decades adhered to the BCCSA Code of Conduct and has taken action against those who contravene it."
Sowetan's attempts to solicit comment from Fresh failed as his phone rang unanswered.
On the other hand, BCCSA could not be reached as the staff was unavailable.
However, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu commented: "The SABC confirms that a complaint was laid with the BCCSA and the SABC will await the outcome of this process, also that the matter is being dealt with internally".