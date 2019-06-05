DJ Fresh causes a stink on air

DJ Fresh has been hauled to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA for his

alleged foul mouth.

The charismatic Metro FM breakfast host and club DJ legend landed in hot water for using strong language after he used the word "msunery" taken from the Zulu word m***u meaning a***h**e.

He also upset a listener during his show when he said that another listener should "stop tweeting from his a**e". The incident occurred on Metro FM on May 20.

Daniel Mokwa, the listener who lodged the complaint, said the language used by the presenter was too strong.

Sowetan has seen a response letter from SABC to BCCSA, dated May 29, in which they admit guilt and apologise to the listener.

"With regards to using the phrase 'tweeting from your a***s', it is unfortunate that it was used by the presenter during that time in the heat of the moment," it read in part.

"We sheepishly accept that the presenter was overtaken by emotions to rationally respond to the comment made by the listener against him.

"As an experienced presenter, we anticipate that the incident could have been avoided and for that we sincerely apologise to the complainant."