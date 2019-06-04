Emtee takes to Twitter to engage fans on next business move

Trap rapper Mthembeni Ndevu, popularly known as Emtee, has decided to take control of his career management.

Following a number of cryptic social media posts which left fans thinking that the rapper had parted ways with his record company Ambitiouz Entertainment, Emtee clarified his posts to Sunday World saying that he was simply ‘trying to take full charge’ of his career.

“I am trying to take full charge of me. I am looking into my own personal stuff and paperwork,” he said.

Although he maintained that he had not left Ambitiouz Entertainment, fans also noticed that the artist had changed his booking contact details from that of the company to his own.

“It’s about time that they should directly contact me. But I am not saying I am leaving the label,” he told Sunday World, when asked about the change.

The speculation over his next move was also fuelled by the (hashtag) #FreeEmtee which trended for most of yesterday, as many interpreted his Tweets to be a request for the record label to free him from his contract.