Ihashi Elimhlophe wants his money
Maskandi legend Ihashi Elimhlophe is crying foul over an unpaid performance fee three years ago. Born Bheki Ngcobo, the singer accuses music promoter Sipho Ndaba of ducking to pay him for two performances in Richards Bay amounting to R80,000.
Ndaba, who owns Mbawula Investments, is the organiser of the Last Dance New Year's festival that happens on December 31, normally broadcast live on SABC1. Ihashi said the problem started when he was booked to perform in 2013 for the festival and charged R60,000. He said the promoter only paid half.
In December 2016, the promoter booked him again but allegedly failed to pay his performance fee. According to Ihashi, Ndaba has been promising to pay for the past three-and-a-half years.
"He told me that he was waiting for government payment so that he can pay me. He kept promising to pay until the year ended. But lately, he has been avoiding my calls.
"When he booked us for the second performance, he promised to pay all the money owed to us. When we got at the venue he only paid R10,000 after a lot of fighting."
Ihashi said he lost a lot of money paying for the band's transport, as well as food and accommodation.
"Whether you are paid or not, backing artists want their money. I used my own money to pay them. He then promised to pay all money owed to me. I kept calling and he kept coming with different stories."
Sowetan has seen a string of messages where Ndaba apologised profusely for the delay and promised to pay as soon as he gets the money.
Ndaba only responded as untrue that he owed Ihashi, referring Sowetan to his lawyer Anitha Chetty.
Chetty said they were not going to comment on something which they did not know.
"If they are owed there are procedures to be followed. They will have to send a letter of demand to our client which we have not received."