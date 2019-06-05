Ihashi Elimhlophe wants his money

Maskandi legend Ihashi Elimhlophe is crying foul over an unpaid performance fee three years ago. Born Bheki Ngcobo, the singer accuses music promoter Sipho Ndaba of ducking to pay him for two performances in Richards Bay amounting to R80,000.

Ndaba, who owns Mbawula Investments, is the organiser of the Last Dance New Year's festival that happens on December 31, normally broadcast live on SABC1. Ihashi said the problem started when he was booked to perform in 2013 for the festival and charged R60,000. He said the promoter only paid half.

In December 2016, the promoter booked him again but allegedly failed to pay his performance fee. According to Ihashi, Ndaba has been promising to pay for the past three-and-a-half years.

"He told me that he was waiting for government payment so that he can pay me. He kept promising to pay until the year ended. But lately, he has been avoiding my calls.

"When he booked us for the second performance, he promised to pay all the money owed to us. When we got at the venue he only paid R10,000 after a lot of fighting."