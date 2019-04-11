Dr Tumi reveals battle with exhaustion, urges fans to pray for him
Gospel musician Dr Tumi has asked fans to pray for him as he opened up about his struggles with exhaustion.
Tumi apologised for not responding to calls and messages, and said all he wanted was to rest and to get away from it all.
"Hi fam. Didn’t know I was this tired. I actually need a day just to breathe. To sleep early and through the night. Got so much work going on and my year is almost full. I need strength," he said in a message to fans on Twitter this week.
He also asked his fans to pray for him.
"Please pray for me, fam. Love y’all and excuse my silence. Just gathering strength."
Concerned fans flooded Tumi's inbox with messages wishing him well and offering their support.
The muso returned to the platform several hours later to encourage fans to be true to themselves and never pretend to be something they are not.
"Never be tempted to be someone else. You were made to be you. Created and uniquely fashioned to serve a purpose that no other man can. You stay winning when you live your life as God has planned for you. Be You. Be More. This thought just hit me. Ain’t gonna change who he made me," he wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Tumi spoke about his previous battles with depression, and how it left him feeling not only exhausted but empty.
"I think I looked at my life and I didn't even understand what my purpose was? Why I was alive and what the fuss was really all about. It was overwhelming for me to think, 'I just exist'. I was just going through the motions every day and that got me really depressed over a good couple of months, I just didn't find any meaning to life at all."