Nelisiwe drops music videos for her two songs

Music underdog Nelisiwe Sibiya launched two cinematic music videos for her songs Mama Ka Bafana and Nomathemba on Wednesday night.

Directed by longtime collaborator Mandla N, Sibiya portrays the protagonist in both videos. In the more upbeat, fun and glossy Nomathemba she plays a heroine head-over-heels in love with a heartthrob portrayed by model-turned-actor Stevel Marc.

Bringing comic relief to the video is comedienne Tumi Morake as an OTT gossipmonger who stalks Sibiya and spreads rumours about her.

But it's the emotionally charged video for Mama Ka Bafana that received a standing ovation. The song was made famous after being played in pivotal scenes of local prison drama Lockdown. The song is about a woman who has been in an abusive relationship and kills her partner in self-defence. She then tries to apologise to the family.

Actor Khulu Skenjana plays the abuser in the dramatic video.

Sibiya recorded the song two days after burying her mother.

"The Mama Ka Bafana music video is definitely my favourite. The song alone speaks volume on domestic violence," she points out.

"The message behind it is powerful because a lot of women in this country go through that. It is so close to my heart."

Describing her sound as a fusion of Afro-soul and maskandi, Sibiya opens up about how it has been difficult to have her music played on local radio.

"It's one of the challenges that I'm facing that my songs are not radio songs. It's a different sound," she says.

"But I really do believe that at some point they will play it. I won't change my sound to fit in. Even if it takes five years, it's fine."

Her songs are currently available on the Lockdown soundtrack and she is working on the release of her debut album.