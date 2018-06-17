Gospel stars dump church show over 'preacher' Somizi

Gospel sensations Dr Tumi and Lebo Sekgobela have pulled out of the consecration show of a church in North West, allegedly after learning that gay icon Somizi Mhlongo was going to be a guest preacher.

Dr Tumi and Sekgobela were booked by event organiser and former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba to showcase their talents at the consecration festival of the St Oak Church of Christ in Majakaneng, Brits, on June 30 and July 1.

Somgaga, as the artistically gifted Somizi is often referred to by his fans, was scheduled to preach on June 30, the day Dr Tumi was expected to perform.

Ndaba was also expected to be a guest preacher on July 31, the day Sekgobela was supposed to strut her stuff.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE