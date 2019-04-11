Yvonne Chaka Chaka on success of Giyani: Land of Blood - It's time to put Xitsonga on the map

Xitsonga drama series Giyani: Land of Blood may be a massive hit with TV audiences but veteran musician and actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka is not surprised because she believes Mzansi has been waiting a long time for Xitsonga to take its place in the spotlight.

Yvonne plays the role of Gladys on the show, a no-nonsense matriarch who at times borders on cruel.

The series, which revolves around a conflict between two families over land and the banana plantation built on it got rave reviews from fans after its debut episode last week.

Yvonne told TshisaLIVE she was humbled by the response from fans but said that she knew the show would be a hit from the moment she was approached to join the cast.

"I agreed to be part of the show because I believed in it. I believe that it has incredible things to teach and more than anything it exposes people to Xitsonga culture. Me and other actors have been pushing for something like this for a long time but every time it was mentioned, it would be laughed at."

She said that Mzansi was now ready for a Xitsonga series because people had "started to embrace themselves".

"We have seen so many Afrikaans shows and English shows, and even Zulu shows, but I think we are getting to a point where we are accepting ourselves and not trying to fit into what we see on TV. We are embracing ourselves."