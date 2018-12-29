2018 | The year Dr Tumi filled up Voortrekker Monument with worshippers

While gospel music is certainly one of the most popular genres in Mzansi, it is people like Dr Tumi that kept pushing the envelope and making sure that the music and the message was relevant in 2018.

The doctor of "souls" as some of his Twitter fans call him first caught Mzansi's attention when he took inspiration from rapper Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up The Dome concert. Except with Dr Tumi, the venue was filled up to the brim with worshipers.

This year 30,000 people came out to watch the gospel star perform at the Voortrekker monument at a show the star said had special meaning for him and for the future of the country.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE straight after the event Dr Tumi explained the spiritual significance of having had a nation of worshippers gather at the Afrikaans heritage site in Pretoria.

He said that it also had a lot to do with the current land debate in Mzansi.

"The issue of the land was absolutely part of the reason we are here. There's a lot that is happening within the landscape in the country in relation to this. I believe that we also have to take a spiritual stand and declare things in the spirit. At the end of the day, we want everybody to have access and to walk in an equal space and land is a very important and empowering tool to that."