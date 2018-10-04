A mountain site with homely feel

In South Africa, September is known as Tourism Month or Heritage Month.

Both themes work wonders for Drakensberg Sun Resort, which lies on the edges of the uKhahlamba/Drakensberg Park - a world heritage site accredited by Unesco, a UN agency.

The park is a geomorphological wonderland - from its rolling high-altitude grasslands intermittently broken up by steep-sided river valleys and rocky gorges, to basaltic buttresses holding up the high peaks.

Drakensberg Sun Resort is one of South Africa's finest holiday resorts in the highlands of KZN and remains among the country's best-kept secrets despite having been in existence for 30 years now.

It's a 400km drive from Johannesburg, mostly along the N3 towards Durban. The drive gets better after Harrismith when taking the Bergville road.

Signs of the beauty lying ahead begin to show with each passing landmark, such as the Sterkspruit Dam with its sea-like blue-green waters.

It was already sunset when we arrived but there was no shaking off that feeling of being in a special place.

As a nature lover, I was simply in paradise in the "mountains of dragons", as the Drakensberg translates.

The reception area of the hotel boasts old- world decor with a touch of modernity, which combine well in beauty and comfort.