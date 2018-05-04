LEVELS! Culoe De Song scores his own residency in Ibiza
As Black Coffee takes up his DJ residency at Hi nightclub in Ibiza next month‚ there will be another South African making similar moves just down the road.
SA DJ Culoe De Song ‚ who was once signed to Black Coffee's record label Soulistic Music‚ announced this week that he's also scored a residency in the party capital of the world.
Culoe will be taking his Afro-house beats to Blue Marlin club on a Sunday from June through to September.
He may want to start packing his bags because his first show is on June 17‚ the day after Mzansi celebrates Youth Day.
He ends his stint at the club on September 16‚ with what promises to be a massive party.
So get your dancing shoes on!
Culoe invited his friends and fam (which means you)‚ to go kill it with him on the island. So‚ start saving!
"I’m super honored and excited to announce my Blue Marlin Ibiza residency this summer! Inviting all friends‚ family & music lovers from all walks of life to join me & the amazing supporting lineup on yet another summer milestone of great vibrations on the legendary island!" he wrote.
If you had any doubt about how epic it is going to be‚ it is worth remembering that:
1. This guy has BEEN working with Black Coffee‚ so he's class.
2. Culoe practically lives in Spain and played there just this last weekend.
3. The guy has played everywhere‚ even in the French Alps.