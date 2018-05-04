As Black Coffee takes up his DJ residency at Hi nightclub in Ibiza next month‚ there will be another South African making similar moves just down the road.

SA DJ Culoe De Song ‚ who was once signed to Black Coffee's record label Soulistic Music‚ announced this week that he's also scored a residency in the party capital of the world.

Culoe will be taking his Afro-house beats to Blue Marlin club on a Sunday from June through to September.

He may want to start packing his bags because his first show is on June 17‚ the day after Mzansi celebrates Youth Day.

He ends his stint at the club on September 16‚ with what promises to be a massive party.

So get your dancing shoes on!