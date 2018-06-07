It's all about fun and play at new kids salon

As so many spas and salons turned kids away as a result of the "noise" factor, a bright spark saw the gap and used the idea to cater exclusively to children.

The trend has since taken off worldwide, as more spas are offering mini-massages, and pamper parties for kids.

Kiddocut is an Iceland-themed hair salon in Fourways catering exclusively to children.

Their decor speaks to the little ones, with the stylist having a sailboat workstation.

It is colourful with big TV screens showing kids shows.

Most people don't cut their baby's hair until they are a year old - here they make the experience memorable by gifting you a certificate with the child's first lock of hair. But they are not the first or only hair salon to do this locally.

Lifestyle's Chop It in Randburg was the first of its kind in South Africa. They opened more than 12 years ago.

Their setting is a magical forest with murals on the walls, ceilings and furniture with a number of stylistic strands of hair. They offer a play area as well as a TV showing only kids-related content.

But a boys short and sides is not going to cost you R30 like the local Pakistani down the road or the eKasi street barber.

If your child is between two and 13 years old, a little girl's haircut will cost you from R115 to R140, while a Clipper shave will set you back R95.

Candi and Co, who specialise in black hair, also recently opened their market to kids by providing moms and kids packages - a specially trained stylist and special products to work with children's hair.

But Afrokids Salon has to be the ones who have done it right.

They opened their doors in September and are based in Rivonia Village in Sandton. Nthabeleng Nhlapo was the brains behind the concept.

"I needed to venture into this business by offering a unique experience for children, as I myself was getting frustrated at the lack of kids-friendly salons in the area I lived," she says.

They also cater for young boys. From freehand cornrows, needle cornrows, freehand singles, braids, Benny & Betty, brush cut, to Mohawk etc.

"Our prices are very competitive, ranging from R80 for a cut to R300 for cornrows, depending on the style.

"We offer a dynamic, colourful and interactive environment for our little customers so they can unleash their creativity through fun-educational play.

"From watching their favourite kids-friendly cartoons, to drawing on our wall-sized chalkboard, we provide age-appropriate activities for little ones who are not quite at the age where they get this whole hair thing."

Nhlapo thought she would struggle with sponsors, especially those that cater for African hair. "But Caivil came on board immediately. They saw my vision as they have a child-friendly product range and for both of us, it was the perfect fit," says Nhlapo.

She now hopes to extend the business to other areas, with Pretoria East first on the list.

The hair salon also offers pamper party packages for girls and boys.