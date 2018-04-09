Five Fingers for Marseilles grosses R500k in opening weekend

Terms and Conditions

1. A total of one winner will be selected through a random draw.

2. The winner will receive the prize specified above.

3. The prize is not transferable/exchangeable for cash.

4. The winner of the Prize will be contacted by email or phone and the announcement will be made on the Sowetan Live site.

5. Winner will be contacted within 2 week/s of the competition closing.

6. The judge's decision is final.

7. Entrants agree that their names and Facebook or Twitter profiles may be used and published by Sowetan Live for marketing and promotional purposes in any form of media without restriction.

8. The winner's name, image and/or town/city will be published on the Ster-Kinekor website and other media. Ster-Kinekor may also require that the winner participate in marketing activities. The winner may refuse either or both of the above mentioned.

9. If the winner/s fail/s to comply with any of these rules or the terms of acceptance of the prizes, or if they refuse to sign the Sowetan Live winner/s declaration or the Sowetan Live winner/s prize acknowledgement of receipt of prize form, this will be construed as a rejection of the prize and then, without prejudice to any other remedy which Sowetan Live and its associates may have, the winner will be automatically disqualified and will forfeit the prize.

10. In the event that any winner cannot be successfully contacted following all reasonable attempts to do so, Sowetan Live reserves the right to disqualify such winner from the competition and to draw another winner instead.

11. If the winner is unable to redeem the prize then the prize will be forfeited without recourse.

12. The prize is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash unless Sowetan Live cannot provide the prize for whatever reason, in which case the prize offered, at the discretion of Sowetan Live, will be of equal monetary value to the initial prize. The winner agrees to accept the prize as is, at their own risk and any cost associated with the utilization of such prize.

13. Travel costs and daily expenses are not included in the prize and will be for the winners' own expense/account