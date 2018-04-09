Five Fingers for Marseilles grosses R500k in opening weekend
Genre-bending local western film Five Fingers for Marseilles grossed R500 000 in its opening weekend in South Africa.
The film that premiered to rave reviews this past weekend features a star-studded cast of Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Warren Masemola, Kenneth Nkosi and Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhethe.
According to industry numbers, the film did 40% better than 2014 local film Hard to Get starring Pallance Dladla and Thishiwe Ziqubu in its opening weekend.
Furthermore it did 34% better than Noem My Skollie – South Africa’s Best Foreign Language entry for the 2016 Oscars – and 32% better that iNumber Number with Sdumo Mtshali, Presley Chweneyagae in the lead.
The film equalled Mandla Dube-directed Kalushi’s opening weekend gross from last year.
Five Fingers for Marseilles follows the story a group of friends who call themselves 'Five Fingers', a ‘gang’ dedicated to protecting their rural town of Marseilles against police oppression.
A life changing incident leads to the character Tau fleeing the town and being on the run for years. He returns 20 years later seeking peace to find the town under new threat.
COMPETITION
You have seen FIVE FINGERS FOR MARSEILLES, send us a copy of your cinema ticket along with your short review or impression of the film in no more than 25 words or less.
Send your review to tellus@sowetan.co.za using the subject line: FIVE FINGERS FOR MARSEILLES
The prize:
• 2 night mid-week stay-over for 2 people sharing in a garden suite including breakfast at Glenburn Lodge & Spa
• Value R5300-00
Glenburn Lodge & Spa is situated in the tranquility of the Zwartkops Mountains, on the banks of the Blaauwbank and Crocodile Rivers.
Terms and Conditions
1. A total of one winner will be selected through a random draw.
2. The winner will receive the prize specified above.
3. The prize is not transferable/exchangeable for cash.
4. The winner of the Prize will be contacted by email or phone and the announcement will be made on the Sowetan Live site.
5. Winner will be contacted within 2 week/s of the competition closing.
6. The judge's decision is final.
7. Entrants agree that their names and Facebook or Twitter profiles may be used and published by Sowetan Live for marketing and promotional purposes in any form of media without restriction.
8. The winner's name, image and/or town/city will be published on the Ster-Kinekor website and other media. Ster-Kinekor may also require that the winner participate in marketing activities. The winner may refuse either or both of the above mentioned.
9. If the winner/s fail/s to comply with any of these rules or the terms of acceptance of the prizes, or if they refuse to sign the Sowetan Live winner/s declaration or the Sowetan Live winner/s prize acknowledgement of receipt of prize form, this will be construed as a rejection of the prize and then, without prejudice to any other remedy which Sowetan Live and its associates may have, the winner will be automatically disqualified and will forfeit the prize.
10. In the event that any winner cannot be successfully contacted following all reasonable attempts to do so, Sowetan Live reserves the right to disqualify such winner from the competition and to draw another winner instead.
11. If the winner is unable to redeem the prize then the prize will be forfeited without recourse.
12. The prize is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash unless Sowetan Live cannot provide the prize for whatever reason, in which case the prize offered, at the discretion of Sowetan Live, will be of equal monetary value to the initial prize. The winner agrees to accept the prize as is, at their own risk and any cost associated with the utilization of such prize.
13. Travel costs and daily expenses are not included in the prize and will be for the winners' own expense/account