Love knows no boundaries

Riaan Bleedt and Simphiwe Khumalo are gay and come from completely different backgrounds.

Khumalo is from Ndebele roots and Bleedt an Afrikaner.

While their love was seen as a disappointment to many, they fought to stay together.

Bleedt, who fell in love with Khumalo's Facebook profile picture, proposed in 2017 and they were married last year. Their wedding was screened on Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding.

Bleedt says almost a year later, he is still as giddy as when he first set eyes on Khumalo.

"Although being gay is a big issue in the Afrikaans community, my folks accepted it. I was not a young man when I came out, so it was easy. But I knew that if I brought home a black man it would be havoc. But I simply had to get to know Simphiwe," says Bleedt.

But Simphiwe did everything in his power to get away from Bleedt. "First I ignored his messages on Facebook. I thought ... but what does this white guy want from me maan! He was persistent, so I engaged with him.

"I thought, let me invite him to my village and scare him off by taking him to dodgy places like the taverns and clubs around. To my shock, he loved it. He wanted to come back for another visit," Khumalo laughs.