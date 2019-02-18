Anele Mdoda: SA Queen of mic invades Oscars

Vibey presenter of The Voice, Anele Mdoda, will be representing Mzansi at the Oscars this month as she takes on the red carpet.

She won't reveal too much on what she will be wearing but guarantees that it will be mesmerising. Mdoda has chosen her trusted designers, Juan William Arity and House of Fabrosanz to design her main gown and after party casual wear.

"Sonnyboy (hairstylist) and I are seriously considering dying my hair, but we will keep it short," she gushes as she braces to meet Hollywood's biggest stars.

She says this is a major achievement in her career.

"It is the biggest awards show in the world. I love movies, and anyone in entertainment wants a place at the Oscars," says Mdoda.

Mdoda, who could also succeed as a stand-up comedian, is infectiously funny and entertaining in all that she does.

She is looking forward to meeting Rami Malek, who may win the best actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody and Mahershala Ali, the Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight in 2017 nominated again this year.

"He was simply sensational in Green Book. Bradley Cooper who starred in and made his directorial debut in A Star is Born, Glenn Close, and naturally the entire Black Panther cast," she says.

But the person most worthy taking a selfie with is Denzel Washington, says Mdoda.

"The trick there is to talk about his wife - he loves his wife!" she jokes.

She also plans to meet Taraji P Henson who stars in What Men Want?