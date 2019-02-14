Afrikaans and Venda roll nicely

Monique Radzilani had viewers of Our Perfect Wedding in awe as Tshivenda seemed to roll off her tongue like butter.

Her husband Ndumeliso says his Afrikaans wife is learning eagerly, but arduously, and even has an app on her phone to help her along.

Unlike most South Africans, she finds her lover's language simple and similar to her home language, Afrikaans.

"She started learning easy words and short phrases the first time I took her home in October 2016. My wife has said many times that Tshivenda is much easier for her compared to Zulu and Tswana, because Tshivenda has a lot of rounding of the tongue like Afrikaans.

"She also has an app called Memrise that is helping her learn [the language]."

The two deliberately sought a TV crew to televise their wedding in January this year to crush stereotypes and get mixed-relationships trending.

The geologists, who met on a drilling course, had their first date at KFC.

"My first thought when I saw her was that she dressed very smart and she has a cute way of walking ... With our first coffee date at KFC, she really blew me away," he says.