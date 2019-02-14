Romance breaks down race barriers

Unions between black and Indian South Africans is largely still frowned upon.

But actress Claurece and her husband Future Mzingaye Mncube broke every rule and were hellbent on spending their lives together.

Future, 36, from Johannesburg, and Claurece, 28, from Pietermaritzburg, have been married for three years.

Claurece says what God has brought together no man can tear apart. She completely believes that their paths were destined to cross. The couple met in 2015 near Lakeview Hospital on the east rand when Future approached her.

"I was on my way home from work, we exchanged numbers as I had invited him to a church service," she says.

She says their common "love for Christ" is what sealed the deal when they started dating.

The couple got engaged three months into their relationship.

"We tied the knot in 2016. Love has no colour and no race boundaries.

"When two people love each other, that's all that matters. And we make God the centre of our relationship," she says.