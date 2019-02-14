Romance breaks down race barriers
Unions between black and Indian South Africans is largely still frowned upon.
But actress Claurece and her husband Future Mzingaye Mncube broke every rule and were hellbent on spending their lives together.
Future, 36, from Johannesburg, and Claurece, 28, from Pietermaritzburg, have been married for three years.
Claurece says what God has brought together no man can tear apart. She completely believes that their paths were destined to cross. The couple met in 2015 near Lakeview Hospital on the east rand when Future approached her.
"I was on my way home from work, we exchanged numbers as I had invited him to a church service," she says.
She says their common "love for Christ" is what sealed the deal when they started dating.
The couple got engaged three months into their relationship.
"We tied the knot in 2016. Love has no colour and no race boundaries.
"When two people love each other, that's all that matters. And we make God the centre of our relationship," she says.
Unlike many stories where the parents throw a tantrum when their children come home with people of a different race, she says their parents were more accepting.
"Most of the challenges we faced were strangers always staring at us, like we were weird, but nonetheless we would simply just smile.
"Future's family was so excited, they welcomed me, saying nangu makoti, which simply means 'here's our bride'."
But Claurece says her extended family chose not to attend the wedding. "I lost my mom when I was still young. Although the rest of the family did not approve, I continued with the happiest day of my life.
"Our friends were over the moon and were there to support us. Despite the challenges we faced, we stayed together because of the love we have for each other."
She says the month of love is a reminder that "when God says he has joined two people no man shall separate them."