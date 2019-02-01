Confident twin woos girl next door

For Brilliant Mogola it was love at first sight when he saw Zanele Mtetwa.

But the hesitant Mtetwa says she was not fazed by the "Playboy".

Mogola, an identical twin, had to play hard to win her heart. He succeeded eventually and the pair finally celebrated their union last year.

Mtetwa relates their journey which started more than a decade ago.

"The year was 2006. I was still studying at the time and had returned to my Daveyton home for a short break. I saw this tall guy starring me down - he was visiting his cousin next door. I was chatting away on my phone and turned to greet my neighbour. This guy then responded with "So you don't greet strangers?" Mtetwa said Mogola was forthcoming and confident in his approach.

"He asked me all sorts of funny questions and I responded calmly even though I thought he was just wasting my time.

He asked me when he should visit me and I sarcastically said in December when I come back for recess. He asked for my number and I said I'd rather give my contacts when I see him again. He asked my neighbour for more information about me. Months went by in Bloemfontein where I was studying and I would be lying if I say I didn't think about him."