Wedding bells and the pitter-patter of tiny feet

While 2018 may not have been your year, for these personalities it brought new life and promises of eternal romance, writes Somaya Stockenstroom.

The royal wedding on May 19 brought the world to a standstill as we watched Prince Harry marry a commoner, American actress Meghan Markle.

The last time such glamour was experienced was when William married Kate Middleton in 2011. Markle is now expecting her first child next year.

Back home, actor Nyaniso Dzedze, known for playing Tsietsi Namane on Ashes to Ashes, shared beautiful pictures of his mixed-race wedding earlier this year. He married longtime girlfriend Yana Seidl in London where the couple reside. He wore traditional attire while she looked breath-taking in a white gown. Sports presenter Mpho Maboi and footballer Reneilwe Letsholonyane celebrated their matrimony in March in a beautiful mix of the Pedi and Tswana cultures.

Maboi looked colourful in bright pinks and yellow. She also lashed out at haters who criticised her relationship.

Teko Modise also married again - a third time. The bride is Lerato Kgamanyane, a 24-year-old social influencer. He posted Instagram pictures wearing traditional clothing associated with nuptials in September wearing a ring. Actress Quanita Adams married her sweetheart Brian Monroe in a melting pot of cultures in July with Mzansi celebrities in attendance. Phindile Gwala from Muvhango wedded her fiance, Congolese model Armando Ngandu, in a secret ceremony in January. Cricketer Temba Bavuma married in secret at the magical La Motte Wine Estate in Franschhoek in September.

The 28-year-old Proteas batsman shared pictures of his new wife, Phila Lobi, on social media.

And baby makes two, or three

January was a bumper month as Queen of House Busiswa, and her bae Katlego Mlangeni welcomed a baby boy named Lakhanya as well as Gail and Kabelo Mabalane, who had baby Khumo on January 31.