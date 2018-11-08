The River's Tumi gets wedding fit for a princess
Television viewers are being feted to a five-day wedding extravaganza, courtesy of 1Magic drama The River.
Since Monday, Tumi Mokoena (played by Larona Moagi) and Zolani Dlamini's (played by Lawrence Maleka) nuptials have had social networks fired up and fans lapping up the finer details of the lavish affair.
For a while, it looked like the trip down the aisle would not materialise after ilobolo negotiations went south, thanks to the greedy uncle (played by Sello Maake ka Ncube).
But, as it happens in the movies, after much suspense and the dramatics, the bride took her walk to the pulpit last night, revealing an over-the- top gown reserved for princesses in fairy tales.
The festivities continue until tomorrow. The dress was designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee, after creative producer and writer of the wedding episodes Percy Vilakazi and Kgomotso Dipholo briefed him.
Said Vilakazi: "We wanted something majestic and detailed; something that is worthy of the money premium subscribers pay to watch us daily.
"It was important that Tumi looked like a princess. She grew up very poor and has never even dared to dream about a wedding of that magnitude."
Scalo designed Lindiwe (Sindi Dlathu) and Beauty's (Galaletsang Koffman) dresses, while Lunga Khabanyane of Lungstar Creations did the groomsmen suits. Linda Makhanya of LM Tailored Suits made the groom's suit.
The wedding was shot in September at Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg.
"Again, the venue had to look opulent. The viewers needed to see and believe that a wealthy family put that wedding together.
"We enlisted Given Mabena of Givy's Designer Events, under the leadership of our set designer Amanda Scholtz, to assist us with the decor. Our cake was chosen and voted for by the HODs, and was baked by Just Teddy, based in Newtown, Johannesburg."
The episode also featured songs by Rex Rabanye (O Nketsang), Langa Mavuso (Sunday Blues), Mampintsha (Siyaba Thandazela), Sun El Musician (Sonini & Ntaba Ezikude), and Tribal (Umlingo).