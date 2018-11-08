The River's Tumi gets wedding fit for a princess

Television viewers are being feted to a five-day wedding extravaganza, courtesy of 1Magic drama The River.

Since Monday, Tumi Mokoena (played by Larona Moagi) and Zolani Dlamini's (played by Lawrence Maleka) nuptials have had social networks fired up and fans lapping up the finer details of the lavish affair.

For a while, it looked like the trip down the aisle would not materialise after ilobolo negotiations went south, thanks to the greedy uncle (played by Sello Maake ka Ncube).

But, as it happens in the movies, after much suspense and the dramatics, the bride took her walk to the pulpit last night, revealing an over-the- top gown reserved for princesses in fairy tales.

The festivities continue until tomorrow. The dress was designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee, after creative producer and writer of the wedding episodes Percy Vilakazi and Kgomotso Dipholo briefed him.

Said Vilakazi: "We wanted something majestic and detailed; something that is worthy of the money premium subscribers pay to watch us daily.

"It was important that Tumi looked like a princess. She grew up very poor and has never even dared to dream about a wedding of that magnitude."