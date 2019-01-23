Jason Goliath got hitched... in jeans and Jordans
Jason Goliath is a married man and the comedian ditched the suit and tie for jeans and Jordans on his special day.
Jason and his longtime girlfriend Sian Bailey got hitched on a Tuesday morning in front of close friends and family. Printed on their shirts: the words bride and groom.
"We are getting married in Jeans and Jordans and then eloping to the Maldives for a wedding on the beach" Today was perfect Jason and Sian. PERFECT. Congratulations! Thank you for letting us celebrate with you today before you go on to have a few more in peace. Lol. May the adventure be wild and full of the magic you showed us all today. Love is lovely. Have the best time for ever! ❤️❤️❤️ 📸 @donovangoliath
Friends of the couple tagged them on social media and said the small ceremony was "emotional" and one of the "most real" weddings they had ever been to.
"Got to see one of my best friends get married. Yes, at 10am on a Tuesday. The attire: sneakers, jeans and t's. But it couldn't have been more fitting for this couple," wrote Jatish Jaikarun on Instagram.
Today was magical. Got to see one of my best friends get married. Yes, at 10am on a Tuesday. The attire: sneakers, jeans and t’s but it couldn’t have been more fitting for this couple. @jasongoliath wish you everything of the best my brother. I’ve never seen you happier in our 15yrs of friendship. Also, today was the first time I seen you cry properly. Like a little girl. @lipstick_maverick welcome to the extended family. I have your back now too. 📸: @donovangoliath (of course)