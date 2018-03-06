Inspirational chic wedding gowns

We were all excited when the wedding date for Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle was finally announced - May 19 2018.

There are many speculations about what Markle's wedding gown will look like because let's face it: the bar has been set very high.

Remember Prince Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress that featured almost 8m - train and was made from ivory silk and designed by the legendary David Emanuel?

That dress has been embedded in our minds forever.

In South Africa, we have seen our fair share of memorable celebrity wedding gowns that blew us away. If your wedding is imminent, perhaps you want to get inspiration from the iconic wedding gowns that some of our favourite personalities have worn.

Stylist and creative consultant Bradley Gawie takes us through some of the most memorable designs and tells us how to borrow inspiration from them.

In 2015, businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo took to

Instagram in celebration of 15 years of marriage to her executive husband Romeo Kumalo.

She shared her wedding pics, which reminded us of the elegant affair that was their wedding in the year 2000.

Gawie says that her dress was simplistic chic. "While the dress itself was not a show stopper, it became somewhat iconic because she was the first celebrity bride we had seen who defied the norm and did not wear white.

"She instead opted for a soft baby blue-tinted ballgown, which caught a lot of people off guard. The dress was tailored to perfection, and she kept it very minimalistic as it did not have any embellishments or dramatic effects, which really suits her character.

"To get the look, you should see a bridal consultant and discuss opting to wear a coloured bridal gown in great detail. My theory is that Bassie opted for the baby blue colour so that it was not so far removed from white, as opposed

to something really dramatic like pink or

orange. So you could mimic this by getting the softer version of whatever colour you desire.