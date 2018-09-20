Memories linger long after check-out

There is a beautiful tradition at Tintswalo Atlantic's five-star boutique lodge that is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression long after you have checked out.

When you check out of the hotel, a stone with the words "make all my dreams come true" written on it is given to each guest. The staff encourage you to proceed to the wooden deck and throw the stone using your right hand over your left shoulder as you make a wish.

This is a similar tradition made famous in movies where coins are thrown at Rome's Trevi fountain to beckon luck and love.

I did not think twice to engage in this romantic ritual as one can always use some luck.

The past 24 hours at this small piece of heaven nestled below the mountains and hugging a pebbled private beach on the Hout Bay harbour had been magical.

The hotel is situated on Chapman's Peak Drive just a few metres before the Chapman's Peak tollgate, and forms part of the Table Mountain National Park. Driving down the precarious road from the gate to the reception area is through breathtaking twists and turns as if you are on a Ferris ride.