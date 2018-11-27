Funerals have become fair game for wily meat thieves

What is it with black families and the curious case of the theft of meat at funerals?

Every second funeral one attends is mired with the story of plastic bags of red meat or pots of chicken pieces mysteriously growing legs, leaving the cooking committee tasked with feeding the hundreds of mourners bamboozled.

I guess it all starts with how we conduct our funerals. During funerals our homes become all- access venues for many community members who we would not even invite past the threshold under normal circumstances.

Suddenly, the neighbour that you hardly mingle with has free access to your bedroom and lounge during the funeral week.

This is when thieves see an opportunity to pounce.

During the mourning period, family members are so spaced out in grief, they make hazy decisions and are not even remotely vigilant. Culture also dictates that family members not be actively involved in the preparation of food during funerals. Cloaked under the spirit of ubuntu, the thief will make himself or herself the associate of the chief mourners so that by the third day of evening prayers they are well acquainted with the layout of the house.