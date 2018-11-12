Technology helping cheaters stay ahead of the game.

Technology keeps changing the way we live faster than we can blink. You feel compelled to change your cellphone every 18 months or so as the old model becomes redundant or a new model comes out with better safety and security features to hide and safeguard your videos and pictures so that you don't end up 'Gigaba-ring' yourself in case of a leak - as the minister dearly found out when he became an unwitting porn star.

With changing technology and many overzealously getting into online shopping, using e-wallet, getting an Uber app to tell your loved ones your ETA (estimated time of arrival), I just heard how this has opened up possibilities of cheats getting away with murder.

Apparently cellphones, iPads and the services and apps they provide to ease our lives have required that the guide to cheating be updated.

Now the new volume has got a few tricks to specifically help cheaters up their game.

Gone are the days when they would be caught with receipts in their pockets. The era of e-receipts has eliminated that. I hear rich married men can now comfortably book family holidays with both wifey and mistress and, wait for it, even on the same flight.

Using a different credit card, he only needs a few minutes online to book a seat in economy for the conspiring mistress, while wifey and the pigeon pair are snuggled in business class. I know of a case where a brazen man even booked the same hotel for the side chic.