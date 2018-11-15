Electrifying Hong Kong has pulse and a mind of its own

On a recent visit to China, it was exciting that the last leg of our two week trip was going to be in Hong Kong for several reasons.

While mainland China uses the yuan, Hong Kong has its own currency - the Hong Kong dollar. By the time our journey reached its 7th day, we were all familiar with how things worked in the East. We had also perfected Ni Hao's (hello's) and XièXie's (thank you's) and having fully acclimatised, were starting to have fun.

Our visits to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzen included lots of bus trips, train and plane rides, but the highlight was when we moved from Shanghai to Shenzen via a Maglev train from Longyang Road station to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport.

To be light in our travel, our bus driver proceeded to the airport from the station with our big bags as we got into the fastest train in the world. The Shanghai Maglev (the magnetic levitation train) can reach top speeds of up to 430km/h. By any means, this 30km ride will take you an estimated 20 minutes in good traffic, but our exhilarating ride took just under eight minutes. It was almost as if the driver of the train was warned that there were eager visitors on board as he pushed it to 431km/h.

Though Hong Kong is under Chinese rule since the British handed it over in 1997, moving from mainland to the island still requires one to drive through a border post.

Hong Kong remains a capitalism enclave of communist China, and that is felt immediately on arrival, as the city feels more familiar.