Title: The Hate U Give

Starring: Amandla Stenberg

Reviewer: Mapula Nkosi

The brutality of unarmed black men dying at the hands of overzealous, inept and racist white policemen is captured in this movie.

Amandla Stenberg leads as teenager Starr Carter, who lives in the contrasting worlds of black gang-infested ghettos and the privileged white school she goes to. Director George Tillman gets preachy in the end, however, as he fumbles for a happy ending.